Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.