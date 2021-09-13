Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ, southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Southern Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Abra, and Benguet will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.