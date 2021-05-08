Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ, easterlies

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan,Sulu, Tawi Tawi, Caraga, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.