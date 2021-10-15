Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ

PAGASA monitoring LPA off Palawan

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Coron, Palawan.

PAGASA said the LPA is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone, which is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Because of the ITCZ, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.