Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.