Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the provinces of Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.