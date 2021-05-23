Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to easterlies

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected.

A maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was felt yesterday at 1 p.m.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, at 5 a.m.