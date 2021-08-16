Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to easterlies, LPA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the Philippines on Monday, Aug. 16.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to a low pressure area estimated 55 kilometers northwest of Baguio City, Benguet.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said these conditions were due to the easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.