Cloudy skies, rain showers expected as southwest monsoon affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The northern section of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.