Cloudy skies, rain showers expected as easterlies affect PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to localized thunderstorms.

The whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.