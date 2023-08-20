Cloudy skies, rain showers and thunderstorms expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.