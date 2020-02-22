Cloudy skies, light rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon and Visayas.

Bicol Region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Samar Provinces, and Panay Island will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the

northeast monsoon.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.