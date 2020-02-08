Cloudy skies, light rains forecast in M. Manila, other areas today

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and several areas will have cloudy skies with light rains today as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and of CALABARZON will have those conditions.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are expected.

The rest of Luzon and Eastern Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.