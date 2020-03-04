Cloudy skies, light rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Group of islands will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the easterlies.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly

cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.