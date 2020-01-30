Cloudy skies, light rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 31.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.