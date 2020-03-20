Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers forecast in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Aurora.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.