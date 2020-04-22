Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected today due to frontal system, easterlies

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Batanes due to the frontal system.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said the eastern section and northern section of Northern Luzon will also have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.