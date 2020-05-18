Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in the country today, May 18.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions were due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are also possible.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light and slight to moderate ones, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a low pressure area located 155 km northeast of Basco, Batanes.