Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers in particular.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies, localized thunderstorms and the ridge of a High Pressure Area extending over Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.