Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in the country, including in Metro Manila, today.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening were because of the easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao and localized thunderstorms.
Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.
PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.