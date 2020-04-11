Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers are expected in the country today, April 11.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country and localized thunderstorms.

The Northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.