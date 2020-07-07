Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the whole of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, but due to localized thunderstorms.

The same conditions will be felt mostly in the afternoon or evening over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province and Benguet.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Luzon, which will have slight-moderate seas.