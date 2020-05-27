Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the southwesterly windflow affecting Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Palawan, Visayas and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.