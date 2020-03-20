Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Aurora.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province.

Coastal waters, on the other hand, will be slight to moderate.