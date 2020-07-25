Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province and Benguet.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The weather bureau said these areas would have slight to moderate seas.