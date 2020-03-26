Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Light to moderate winds coming from the east to southeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said coastal waters will be slight to moderate.