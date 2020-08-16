Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao, S. Luzon

Parts of Visayas to have the same weather conditions, too

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over parts of Southern Luzon and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

PAGASA said Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said these weather conditions were likely in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.