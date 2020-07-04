Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in M. Manila, other parts of PHL due to localized thunderstorms

ITCZ affects Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening, but due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Dinagat Islands and other parts of the country.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected , Surigao del Norte (Siargao, Soccoro Island, San Francisco), Surigao del Sur (Cantilan, Madrid, Tandag, Tago, Bayabas, Cagwait), and Davao Oriental (Cateel), within the next one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.