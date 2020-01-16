Cloudy skies, isolated rains still expected over Cavite, Batangas due to Taal volcanic activity, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Cavite and Batangas will continue to have cloudy skies with isolated rains due to Taal’s volcanic activity and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said there is also the potential for isolated thunderstorms in the vicinity of the volcano with reduced visibility during ashfall.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora and Quezon will, on the other hand, have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.