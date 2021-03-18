Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today due to easterlies

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Northern Luzon; and the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.