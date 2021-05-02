Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, in particular, are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies affecting the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.

The lowest temperature so far was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 34.7 °C at 3:05 p.m.