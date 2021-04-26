Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, in particular, are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines.

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the northeasterly surface wind flow affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The northern section of Luzon and the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.