Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeasterly surface wind flow is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.