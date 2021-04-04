Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in the Philippines today, April 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Islands, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the easterlies affecting the rest of the country and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.