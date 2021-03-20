Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are still expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the easterlies affecting the Philippines.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The same conditions are expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan; and the rest of the Philippines.

The weather bureau said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.