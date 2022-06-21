Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

PAGASA said the whole archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The ridge of a high pressure area is extending over the eastern section of Luzon, PAGASA said.