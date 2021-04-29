Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in PHL today, April 29

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in the Philippines today, April 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in Metro Manila are due to the easterlies affecting the country.

The same conditions are expected in the rest of the country.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Light to moderate rains, meanwhile, are expected in the Philippines.

Slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected.