Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in particular, are expected in Metro Manila.

The same conditions, PAGASA said, are expected in the rest of the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the weather conditions are due to the easterlies affecting the country.

The weather bureau said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.