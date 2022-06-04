Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.

The ridge of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also extending over the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, the weather bureau.