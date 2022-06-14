Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Metro Manila.

PAGASA said the same conditions will be experienced in the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The ridge of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also extending over the eastern section of Luzon, PAGASA said.