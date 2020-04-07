Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with isolated light rains in particular will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also expected over the provinces of Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and the rest of Cagayan due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said moderate winds coming from the Northeast will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, while its coastal waters will be moderate.

Light to moderate winds will on the other hand prevail over the rest of Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas.