Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected as ridge of high pressure area affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — The ridge of a high pressure area is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will experience the same conditions.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.