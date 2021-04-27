Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected as northeasterly surface wind flow affects Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeasterly surface wind flow is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected over the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, and Benguet.

Light to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province, where coastal waters will be slight to rough.

PAGASA said the entire Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Bicol region and Northern Samar, which will have moderate to rough seas, while light to moderate winds will prevail over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon, which will have slight to moderate seas.