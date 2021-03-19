Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected as easterlies continue to affect PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The same conditions are expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon, PAGASA said.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are possible.