Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The ridge of a High Pressure Area is extending over Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.