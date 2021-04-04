Cloudy skies, isolated light rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated light rains will persist in parts of the country today, April 5.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Cagayan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The weather bureau said this was due to the northeasterly wind flow affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, the low pressure area in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, meanwhile, was estimated 1,260 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.