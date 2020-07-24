Cloudy skies expected in PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are expected.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said this was due to, apart from the ITCZ, localized thunderstorms

The whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.