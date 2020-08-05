Cloudy skies expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies are expected in parts of the country today, Aug. 5.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, in particular, will be experienced over Bicol Region, Visayas, Mindanao, Quezon, and Palawan.

The weather bureau said this was due to the trough of a low pressure area spotted in the vicinity of Malungon, Sarangani.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have moderate winds and waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters within the day.