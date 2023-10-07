Cloudy skies expected as southwest monsoon affects western sections of Northern and Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies are expected in the country on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this as the southwest monsoon continues affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said in particular, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will also have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.