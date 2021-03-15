Cloudy skies and rains to persist today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are still expected today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Eastern Visayas and Panay Island, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area estimated 15 km north of Cuyo, Palawan and the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to PAGASA, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.